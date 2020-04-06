Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday’s elections until June

Articles

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday issued a last-minute executive order calling for a two-month delay of in-person voting for Tuesday’s elections.

The order comes after weeks of confusion and legal challenges as Evers, a Democrat, and Republicans in the state Legislature had insisted on proceeding with the contests in spite of a state-wide stay-at-home order over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s order moved in-person voting for the Wisconsin presidential primary, a Supreme Court race and local elections to June 9 and called the Legislature into session Tuesday to deal with the delay. He had also called the Legislature into session on Saturday, but it took no action.

Evers had previously said he did not have the authority to change the election date. The order is almost certain to face a challenge in the state’s Supreme Court, The Associated Press reported.

