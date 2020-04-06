The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Congressional leaders lay down markers for fourth relief package

CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss ongoing negotiations for a fourth aid package to address the health care and economic impacts of COVID-19. They break down Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proposal, where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants additional funding to go, and the logistical difficulties of bringing lawmakers back to Washington to vote.

Show Notes:

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/congressional-leaders-lay-down-markers-for-fourth-relief-package/

