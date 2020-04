Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 14:43 Hits: 3

The Trump administration reportedly plans to designate the far-right Russian Imperial Movement as a terrorist organization, the first time the designation has been applied to a white supremacist group.The designati...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/terrorism/491323-us-to-label-white-supremacist-group-terrorist-for-first-time