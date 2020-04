Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 18:02 Hits: 7

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Monday signed an executive order postponing Tuesday's election until June 9 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.Evers ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491376-wisconsin-governor-suspends-in-person-voting-amid-coronavirus-outbreak