Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 12:55 Hits: 4

Hospitals across the country reported serious shortages of tests and protective equipment in the fight against coronavirus and concerns about being able to keep health workers safe, according to a new Inspector General re...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/491303-inspector-general-finds-hospitals-face-severe-shortages-of-needed