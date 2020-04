Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 20:52 Hits: 2

Emboldened alligators are asserting themselves along the South Carolina coast as humans stay sheltered from the coronavirus pandemic. Two incidents were reported in the past few days, both involving gators … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/coronavirus/article241768486.html#storylink=rss