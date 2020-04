Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 15:01 Hits: 3

House Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Sunday the House committee formed to oversee the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic will be “forward looking” as opposed to examining what was done in the months leading up to the crisis. “My...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/491223-clyburn-says-stimulus-spending-oversight-committee-will-be-forward-looking