Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 13:31 Hits: 2

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic that the week ahead would be the "hardest and the saddest" of "most Americans' lives.""This is going to be the hardest and the saddest w...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/491210-surgeon-general-this-is-going-to-be-the-hardest-and-the-saddest