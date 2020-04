Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 14:33 Hits: 2

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) slammed President Trump early Sunday, saying after the president suggested states should have prepared their own stockpiles of equipment ahead of the coronavirus pandemic that Trump d...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491219-illinois-gov-fires-back-after-trump-says-states-were-unprepared-he