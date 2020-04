Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 15:47 Hits: 11

Calls are growing for the U.S. to reduce its dependence on China for key medicines and supplies as Americans face widespread shortages in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.While the U.S. supply chain's heavy re...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/491119-momentum-grows-to-change-medical-supply-chain-from-china