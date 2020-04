Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 17:08 Hits: 7

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it is likely the coronavirus will become a seasonal occurrence.The infectious diseases expert told CB...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/491239-fauci-says-its-likely-coronavirus-will-be-seasonal