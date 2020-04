Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 13:20 Hits: 1

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he could fill his administration with younger people to try to build a "bench" for the Democratic Party.Biden said during a virtual fundraiser Friday night that he has had conve...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/491147-biden-says-his-administration-could-help-grow-bench-for-democrats