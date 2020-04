Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 15:55 Hits: 3

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced during a COVID-19 briefing Saturday that the state will accept 1,000 ventilators from Chinese donors.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491162-cuomo-new-york-will-take-1000-ventilators-from-chinese-government