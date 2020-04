Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 16:53 Hits: 3

Some Georgia beaches will reopen this weekend following an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) that overrode local shelter-in-place mandates from a number of cities.A spokesperson for Kemp told ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/491157-georgia-beaches-reopen-after-governors-executive-order