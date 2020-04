Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 20:36 Hits: 1

Top conservatives in the House are cautioning President Trump against rushing to support a fourth coronavirus relief package, expressing concern additional stimulus legislation could have a detrimental impact on the nation’s debt and deficit. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/491087-top-conservatives-pen-letter-to-trump-with-concerns-on-4th-coronavirus-relief