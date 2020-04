Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 12:49 Hits: 1

Sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt cheered for their departing captain Thursday night as he was removed from duty.Videos captured on social media and ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/490979-sailors-cheer-navy-captain-who-was-removed-after-pleading-for-help-with