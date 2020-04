Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Friday signed an executive order saying the state can take ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) from hospitals and medical institutions and redistribute the items to places...

