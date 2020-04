Articles

U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

Rural health systems are bracing for a surge in patients suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, that could overwhelm small and underfunded hospitals in areas where populations are particular...

