FEMA tells lawmakers most new ventilators won't be ready until June

Most of the 100,000 ventilators that President Donald Trump promised the U.S. would obtain won't be available until June, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials told the House Oversight Committee this week.

FEMA officials, according to a readout of a pair of briefings by the panel's Democrats, indicated that a shortage of ventilators would worsen by the middle of this month before the coronavirus outbreak peaks. FEMA indicated there were just 9,500 ventilators in the national stockpile, with just 3,200 more expected by the week of April 13, the tail end of what Trump described recently as a "painful two weeks" as the outbreak is expected to worsen.

Most of the ventilators Trump said would be ready before the end of June won't be available until that month "at the earliest," the Oversight Committee said FEMA indicated.

FEMA officials told committee members in a March 30 meeting and briefed the top Democrat and Republican at an April 1 briefing.

The ventilator shortfall could worsen what is already expected to be a sharp spike in the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus around the country, as the spread of the disease is expected to climb until peaking perhaps by the middle of April. Trump has bristled at suggestions that the federal government has fallen short, criticizing governors and lawmakers who have complained about his response and declaring that some states had shown an "insatiable appetite" for equipment they don't necessarily need.

The Oversight Committee released documents suggesting dramatic shortfalls of equipment requested by states in FEMA's Region III, which includes Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. Collectively, the states and D.C. sought 5.2 million respirator masks, but received less than 10 percent of their requests. And they received less than 1 percent of their request for 194 million pairs of gloves. A request for 15,000 body bags went unfulfilled as well.

As of Monday, Washington D.C. had requested 1.1 million N95 respirators and received just 5,000, had requested 663,000 pairs of gloves and received just 5,000 and had requested 500,000 face shields and received none. Maryland requested 420,000 N95 respirators, 330,000 pairs of gloves and 181,000 face shields; it received 110,000 respirators, 140,000 pairs of gloves and 50,000 face shields.

Democrats on the panel also raised alarms about the Trump administration's call for medical professionals to reuse protective equipment. The FEMA briefer, they said, indicated that "reusing this equipment increases the risk that health care providers will be infected with coronavirus" but that it was important to do because of shortages.

At the March 30 briefing, FEMA officials also acknowledged that they knew in mid-January that the supply of N95 respirator masks would fall short, according to the readout.

“The president must act immediately to take all steps within his authority to get personal protective equipment and medical supplies to our nation’s front-line responders who are risking everything to save their fellow Americans," said the panel's chair, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.).



