Lawmakers plead for more cash for local governments

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 17:36 Hits: 2

More than 100 Democrats are urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi to provide desperately needed cash for local governments in the next emergency coronavirus package, warning that smaller cities and towns could soon run out of money to halt the virus' spread.

The group of lawmakers, led by Reps. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Andy Levin of Michigan, Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Joe Neguse of Colorado, warned in a letter to Pelosi that less-populated regions will need a quick cash infusion to continue emergency services after receiving no direct support in the $2 trillion-plus package that was approved last week.

“We are concerned that the COVID-19 relief packages considered thus far have not provided direct funding to stabilize smaller counties, cities, and towns,” the group wrote in the letter, obtained by POLITICO.

The issue over funding for localities was hotly debate within the House Democratic Caucus last week, with several lawmakers fuming that the most recent package prioritized aid for larger, more urban areas and ignored localities with fewer than 500,000 people.

The gigantic $2 trillion relief bill signed by President Donald Trump on Friday does include a $150 billion relief fund for state and local governments to combat the crisis on the ground. But the cash won’t go to hundreds of smaller cities, including Minneapolis; Dayton, Ohio; Flint, Mich.; and Bridgeport, Conn.

Some Democrats were so furious that smaller cities and towns would be left out of the relief package that Pelosi told her members before last week’s vote that there was one Democratic member who might delay quick passage and demand a roll call vote on the massive package, though she did not name the lawmaker.

The National League of Cities had also protested that particular provision, urging lawmakers to “fix” the relief fund by allowing localities with a population of less than 500,000 — but no more than 50,000 — to access the funds.

House Democrats have already begun assembling a fourth relief package in response to the outbreak, and Pelosi has said she will push for several priorities that were left on the cutting room floor in previous negotiations.

The House is expected to return as soon as late April to take up that package and send it to the Senate.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/02/lawmakers-plead-for-more-cash-for-local-governments-161844