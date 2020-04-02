The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

White House sets up coronavirus hotline for lawmakers

The White House is setting up a hotline for members of Congress to expedite action on emergency coronavirus issues as they sprout up across the country, according to several sources familiar with the plan.

The hotline was set up by new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and will be run by John Fleming, the deputy chief of staff. Meadows and Fleming, both former GOP congressmen, want to give an outlet for lawmakers to raise high-priority issues that couldn't otherwise be addressed through normal channels such as the task force run by Vice President Mike Pence.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefly discussed the hotline with House Democrats on a private party call Thursday, sources on the call said.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/02/white-house-coronavirus-hotline-162186

