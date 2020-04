Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 19:00

The federal government has fewer than 10,000 ventilators in its emergency stockpile and demand will soon exceed capacity, federal officials told a House committee.In a report released Thursday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee said officials...

