Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 02:59 Hits: 8

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will no longer block the import of KN95 masks, due to a shortage in personal protective equipment, or PPE, in the United States, an agency official first told ...

