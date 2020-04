Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 14:45 Hits: 3

As the COVID-19 pandemic throws the world into turmoil, a travel ban is throwing another wrench in the works for troops.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/bjlQsR2QgNQ/