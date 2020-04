Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 16:15 Hits: 11

There are 893 positive-testing service members, according to the Defense Department’s Thursday update, out of 1,550 current cases, which include civilians dependents and contractors.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/LwPXA3BEBn0/