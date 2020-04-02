Pelosi forms new select committee to oversee $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced the formation of a special bipartisan House committee to oversee the Trump administration’s distribution of more than $2 trillion in coronavirus relief funds over the next several months.

The committee is Pelosi’s most aggressive effort yet to streamline the House’s efforts to hold President Donald Trump accountable for his implementation of the massive coronavirus response law, as well as to ensure that recipients of the historic taxpayer bailout use funds the way Congress intended.

“Congress has taken an important step in meeting this crisis by passing three bills with over $2 trillion in emergency relief. We need to ensure those dollars are spent carefully and effectively,” Pelosi told reporters in a press call Thursday.

Pelosi said the committee would not only oversee the three bills Congress has passed so far to address the pandemic but also any future legislation related to the virus. Pelosi has been pushing to move ahead quickly with a fourth coronavirus response package, an idea she again pitched Thursday, noting the record high 6.6 million-plus unemployment claims reported earlier in the day.

“The panel will root out waste, fraud, and abuse and will protect against price gouging, profiteering, and political favoritism,” Pelosi said.

“Where there’s money there’s also frequently mischief,” the California Democrat added, saying, “We want to make sure there are not exploiters out there.”

A slew of House committee chairs — from Oversight to Financial Services to Homeland Security to Intelligence — had indicated they wanted a piece of the sprawling investigations that are expected to unfold. The appointment of a select committee may help corral that energy and keep other committees focused on their day-to-day work. It will also ensure Pelosi has a tight grip on oversight decisions related to coronavirus, since the Democrats on the panel will be entirely members of her choosing.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the chamber’s No. 3 Democrat, will lead the panel, Pelosi said.

In addition, the panel will have a broader purview than some of the other oversight mechanisms Congress included in the new law to ensure the trillions in taxpayer relief funds are not misused by administrative officials or industries seeking the desperately needed aid.

The other investigative levers include a five-member congressional “Oversight Commission” that will be appointed by House and Senate leaders, charged with overseeing Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s handling of a $500 billion fund meant to shore up industries, businesses and local governments damaged by coronavirus.

A newly created “special inspector general” inside the Treasury Department will also oversee the $500 billion fund. And a broader, more powerful committee of two dozen federal inspectors general, led by Pentagon watchdog Glenn Fine, will monitor the entirety of the $2 trillion law.

Some House Democrats have also called for a panel modeled after the 9/11 Commission to do a comprehensive review of the origins of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and whether government failures contributed to the crisis. Pelosi emphasized that her select committee would be meant to provide a real-time check on the implementation of the law and would not be a substitute for a such a commission that might be established later.

“This select committee is about the here and now,” Pelosi said. “Is there a need for an after action review? Absolutely ... But I don’t want to wait for that because we are in the action now.”

Pelosi’s announcement comes days after Trump vowed to ignore certain oversight provisions written into the massive rescue package signed into law last week. He reiterated his administration’s position that congressional mandates on reports to Congress can be unconstitutional and left unclear whether he’ll comply with some of the oversight requirements that convinced many Democrats to sign onto the measure.



