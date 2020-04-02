Sixth ICE detainee tests positive for COVID-19 as hunger strikes begin

Articles

A sixth person held in immigration detention has tested positive for COVID-19, while other detainees held in federal care have taken to hunger strikes to protest conditions and demand parole amid the health crisis.

The latest case of coronavirus came from a detention center in Eloy, Ariz., and involved a 45-year-old Guatemalan national, CQ Roll Call learned Wednesday night.

It’s the first confirmed case outside of New Jersey, where five people at three separate facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, per Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s public tally of cases.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, those who have come in contact with the individual have been cohorted and are being monitored for symptoms,” Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe, an ICE spokeswoman, said via email, referring to a practice where detainees kept isolated in their enclosures.

Five members of ICE’s detention facility staff and 44 other employees also have tested positive within the past several weeks.

Monika Sud-Devaraj, an immigration attorney who represents clients at the Arizona facility, learned about the COVID-19 case after a client called to tell her he was in lockdown. She said a local ICE contact informed her that the affected detainee had recently transferred into the facility and was taken to a hospital for a seemingly unrelated reason.

He was tested for COVID-19 while at the medical facility. ICE did not confirm whether this was the same case or a different one.

Sud-Devaraj said attorneys are still allowed visitation at Eloy’s La Palma Correctional Center, as long as they wear personal protective gear. But she said ICE has failed to otherwise provide clear safety guidance and has been reluctant to suspend enforcement operations or release detainees at risk because of pre-existing health conditions.

“This isn’t chicken pox, where if someone gets it, it won’t be the end of the world,” she said. “This is a pandemic … people will die.”

