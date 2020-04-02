Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 12:22 Hits: 2

Democrats will postpone their presidential nominating convention to the week of Aug. 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is still scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Wis.

It was originally slated to be in mid-July.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention. During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, in a news release.

“I have always believed that American innovation and ingenuity shine brightest during our darkest days, and for that reason, I’m confident our convention planning team and our partners will find a way to deliver a convention in Milwaukee this summer that places our Democratic nominee on the path to victory in November,” he added.

The party’s likely nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, said this week the convention would likely by pushed back. “I doubt whether the Democratic Convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July or early July. I think it’s gonna have to move into August,” Biden told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday.

The post Democrats postpone nominating convention appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/04/02/democrats-postpone-nominating-convention/