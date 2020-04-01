Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 21:59 Hits: 1

As the pandemic washes across the nation, Washington continues to look for ways to alleviate the strain imposed by COVID-19 on America’s health and the economy. Tonight’s podcast offers the latest on what is happening with health policy and examines the pandemic’s impact on a slice of the legal system.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 4/1 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/coronavirus-special-report-evening-update-4-1/