Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 17:49 Hits: 1

House Democratic leaders are racing ahead with plans to craft another round of massive coronavirus relief, promoting a huge job-creation package despite growing objections from Republicans wary of piling costs atop an already unprecedented stimulus...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/490616-house-democrats-push-huge-jobs-project-in-wake-of-coronavirus