Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 17:30 Hits: 4

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Wednesday that he will sign an executive order requiring the state's residents to limit their movement outside of their homes in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/490611-florida-governor-to-sign-order-requiring-residents-to-limit-movements