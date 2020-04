Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

“We hope to present options to Army senior leaders as early as this week, but I will do everything in my power to commission cadets on time,” said Maj. Gen. John Evans, Commanding General of Army...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/J11Za7c0T4k/