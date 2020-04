Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 11:28 Hits: 2

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) late Tuesday claimed that it would be "overkill" for California to cancel the rest of its school year over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, even as the Trump administration warned that the month of April could...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/490530-nunes-claims-it-would-be-way-overkill-to-cancel-school-year-due-to-coronavirus