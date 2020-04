Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 13:13 Hits: 7

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is calling for the closure of the Grand Canyon to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the National Park Service has blocked requests from both himself and Navajo Nation and county officials.Grijalva told the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/490544-arizona-lawmaker-presses-nps-to-close-grand-canyon-amid-coronavirus-outbreak