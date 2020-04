Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 16:26 Hits: 7

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is drafting legislation that would set up an independent commission that would investigate why the country was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic. “After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, we looked at what went wrong to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/490591-schiff-drafting-legislation-to-set-up-9-11-style-commission-to-review