Rep. Max Rose deployed with National Guard to assist coronavirus response

Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

Freshman Rep. Max Rose announced Tuesday he has been deployed to the front lines of the nation’s coronavirus epicenter in New York as a member of the National Guard.

The New York Democrat will work in facilities in his own district in Staten Island — which he has represented since January 2019 — where 2,091 cases have been reported as of Monday. New York City overall has more than 38,000 cases.

Rose will join more than 2,200 other troops who have been deployed in New York, tasked with assisting test sites, field hospitals, supply warehouses and other essential services in the nation’s worst hot spot for the virus.

“Over the past month I have seen acts of incredible bravery and sacrifice by our first responders, nurses, doctors, and essential workers who never thought they’d be on the frontlines of a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rose, who once served as an Army platoon leader in Afghanistan, wrote in a statement.

“My activation and deployment is nothing compared to what our city, state, and country has asked of all them. And it’s certainly nothing compared to the other men and women serving in uniform both here at home and overseas. I am just trying to do my duty and my small part.”

Before he was called up by the National Guard, Rose was already shoulder-deep in his state’s response to the outbreak. Earlier this month, Rose helped secure New York City’s first drive-through testing site in his district.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo activated the National Guard on March 10. As of Monday, the state reported more than 67,000 coronavirus cases and 1,200 deaths.

It’s the first time Rose has been deployed to the National Guard since being elected to Congress. He was last called up in 2018, when he took a two-week leave from the campaign trail for training exercises.

Rose said he will be able to return to Washington, if needed, to vote on legislation to help combat the outbreak and the economic devastation left behind.

The House is expected to be out of session until April 20, with lawmakers working from their districts. But House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) has advised that votes are possible before then on additional relief related to the outbreak.

“Like many Guardsmen and women across the country, I am leaving my day job to serve our nation. Unlike them, I will be able to return to it in order to vote if needed,” Rose wrote in a statement.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/31/max-rose-deployed-national-guard-157150