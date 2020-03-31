Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 21:52 Hits: 2

In tonight’s podcast, we bring you the latest on health policy and explain how restrictions have been eased to allow more venues to be transformed into makeshift hospitals. Then, a conversation with the lawmaker who nearly derailed the the House passage of the $2.3 trillion stimulus package to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 3/31 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-evening-update-3-31/