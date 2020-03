Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 15:02 Hits: 9

President Trump on Tuesday encouraged Congress to pass a $2 trillion infrastructure bill as the next piece of legislation to boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic."With interest rates for the United State...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/490353-trump-backs-infrastructure-bill-as-next-phase-of-coronavirus-relief