Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 10:51 Hits: 2

Thanks to travel bans imposed by the Pentagon, Defender 2020 has been greatly scaled back. So are most other U.S. training exercises on the continent and around the globe. But all is not quiet in...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/mPD_aiApdWA/