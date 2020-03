Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 11:50 Hits: 2

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Monday that the White House coronavirus task force aggressively lobbied President Trump to extend social distancingĀ guidelines another month as the U...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/490113-fauci-says-task-force-argued-strongly-with-trump-to-extend