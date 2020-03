Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 23:35 Hits: 9

President Donald Trump said his administration expects the peak of deaths in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak to be reached in about two weeks, and that he would extend guidelines for Americans to distance themselves from one another until April 30. … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/coronavirus/article241608671.html#storylink=rss