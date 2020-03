Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 17:46 Hits: 3

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday railed against Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after she said President Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak was having deadly consequences."She's blaming t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/490068-graham-pelosi-comment-on-trump-is-most-shameful-statement-by-politician-in