Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 20:40 Hits: 5

A United States Capitol Police (USCP) employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. The USCP employee has been self-quarantined since March 18.“The USCP has contacted employees in order to identify...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/490082-capitol-police-officer-tests-positive-for-coronavirus