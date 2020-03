Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 02:24 Hits: 9

Michigan state Rep. Isaac Robinson (D) died on Sunday due to a suspected coronavirus infection, according to his family.His mother, former state Rep. Rose Mary Robinson (D), confirmed Robinson's death in a statemen...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/490103-michigan-state-lawmaker-dies-of-suspected-coronavirus-infection