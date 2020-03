Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 14:43 Hits: 9

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the faces of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, on Sunday warned that the novel coronavirus could infect millions of people in the United States and account for more than 100,000...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/490048-fauci-says-us-could-have-millions-of-coronavirus-cases-and-over