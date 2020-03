Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 12:25 Hits: 2

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday that allows the Pentagon to mobilize former U.S. troops and members of the National Guard to help supplement troops already being used to combat the coronavirus outbreak...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/489965-trump-orders-us-troops-back-to-active-duty-for-coronavirus-response