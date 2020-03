Articles

Saturday, 28 March 2020

Tucker Carlson says he believes Joe Biden "will not be the Democratic nominee on Election Day," with the Fox News host offering New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as the candidate to take on President Trump in November.

