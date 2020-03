Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 17:38 Hits: 9

President Trump on Saturday said that he is considering putting in place an enforceable quarantine on travel for New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/489991-trump-considering-enforceable-quarantine-for-new-york-and-parts-of