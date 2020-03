Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 01:52 Hits: 13

President Trump shot back at a reporter pressing him about the availability of ventilators, telling him to not "be a cutie pie."

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/489958-trump-to-reporter-pressing-him-about-ventilators-dont-be-a-cutie-pie