Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 15:53 Hits: 2

President Trump on Friday lashed out at General Motors, pressing it and Ford in a tweet that they should be churning out ventilators to be used to treat patients with the coronavirus.Trump issued a series of tweets...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/489849-trump-lashes-out-at-gm-ford-over-ventilators